VIDEO: West Texas A&M track and field athletes honored by USTFCCCA
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field team received all-academic honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

In addition to being honored as a team, thirteen Buffs and Lady Buffs were honored individually.

Quinton SansingGraduate Student
Moillet KouakouGraduate Student
Miriam ZanovelloGraduate Student
Brooke UrbanSenior
Daniela PesicJunior
Laiten GreesonJunior
Leah BelfieldJunior
Jeremiah LauzonJunior
Desmond AryeeJunior
Hamdi AliSophomore
Seniru AmarasingheSophomore
Luke HolcombeSophomore
Raquel ChavezSophomore

The Lady Buffs finished with team GPA of 3.22, with the men close behind at 3.05. The academic honors come after a great season competing for the Buffs, finishing as runner-ups in the Outdoor Division II Championships and fourth in indoor.

The USTFCCCA criteria requires a 3.00 minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 for squads and 3.25 for individuals.

