West Texas A&M track and field athletes honored by USTFCCCA
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field team received all-academic honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association.
In addition to being honored as a team, thirteen Buffs and Lady Buffs were honored individually.
|Quinton Sansing
|Graduate Student
|Moillet Kouakou
|Graduate Student
|Miriam Zanovello
|Graduate Student
|Brooke Urban
|Senior
|Daniela Pesic
|Junior
|Laiten Greeson
|Junior
|Leah Belfield
|Junior
|Jeremiah Lauzon
|Junior
|Desmond Aryee
|Junior
|Hamdi Ali
|Sophomore
|Seniru Amarasinghe
|Sophomore
|Luke Holcombe
|Sophomore
|Raquel Chavez
|Sophomore
The Lady Buffs finished with team GPA of 3.22, with the men close behind at 3.05. The academic honors come after a great season competing for the Buffs, finishing as runner-ups in the Outdoor Division II Championships and fourth in indoor.
The USTFCCCA criteria requires a 3.00 minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 for squads and 3.25 for individuals.
