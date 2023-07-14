West Texas A&M track and field athletes honored by USTFCCCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field team received all-academic honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

In addition to being honored as a team, thirteen Buffs and Lady Buffs were honored individually.

Quinton Sansing Graduate Student Moillet Kouakou Graduate Student Miriam Zanovello Graduate Student Brooke Urban Senior Daniela Pesic Junior Laiten Greeson Junior Leah Belfield Junior Jeremiah Lauzon Junior Desmond Aryee Junior Hamdi Ali Sophomore Seniru Amarasinghe Sophomore Luke Holcombe Sophomore Raquel Chavez Sophomore

The Lady Buffs finished with team GPA of 3.22, with the men close behind at 3.05. The academic honors come after a great season competing for the Buffs, finishing as runner-ups in the Outdoor Division II Championships and fourth in indoor.

The USTFCCCA criteria requires a 3.00 minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 for squads and 3.25 for individuals.

