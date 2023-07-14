‘We want people down on Polk’: Downtown Amarillo sidewalks under construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Normally, Amarillo streets are being updated but this time it’s the sidewalk.

The Polk Street streetscape project is focused on the space between the curb and buildings for public use.

The upgrades will make downtown more walkable for visitors and Amarillo residents.

“We’ve got street trees and trash receptacles and some bus benches and bike racks and things of that nature in that amenity zone and then we’ll have the pedestrian zone which really is just the walkway,” said Kyle Schniederjan, director of capital projects and development engineering, city of Amarillo.

Another goal for the project is to make Polk Street more compliant with updated standards for the Americans with disabilities act. Ramps and amenities are added to make Polk more accessible.

“It’s the parade street,” said Schniederjan. “That’s where this community comes together to celebrate and we want to amend and bolster that effect by giving it a comfortable space.”

Streets and traffic will not be impacted besides construction zones.

“We want people down on Polk we want people walking around frequenting those businesses and being together in a space of the community and so we’re trying to bolster that sense of pedestrian space downtown,” said Schniederjan.

