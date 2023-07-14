Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor and Kameron Brown

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Tony Ensor and Kameron Brown on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles GM:

Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor talks to us about roster moves during the All Star break, former Sod Poodle Corbin Caroll being an MLB All Star and more!

Kameron Brown, West Texas A&M Linebacker:

Former Palo Duro Linebacker Kameron Brown talks to us about preparations for college as he’ll now be playing for West Texas A&M, he tells us about his time with Palo Duro and more!

