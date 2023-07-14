Slowly Cooling Down with More Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see on and off showers storms continue through the early part of the morning before tapering off and giving way to sunnier skies. Highs today will build into the mi to upper 90′s with the possibility of more storms forming late this evening into the night. We’ll see the chance for storms stick around through the weekend, with much more seasonable temperatures, highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Starting Monday, we look to dry out and heat up for several days, with lots of sunshine and highs once again approaching 100.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.