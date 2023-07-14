Who's Hiring?
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two Texico women plead guilty to cruel punishment of children after evidence shows children starving, chained up and in cages.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, earlier today, Jayme Kushman pled guilty to five counts of child abuse and Jaime Sena pled no contest to four counts of child abuse.

New Mexico State Police and the Children Youth and Families Department started the investigation back in July 2022 after receiving information about children being locked in cages.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant and found six children living in unsanitary conditions with Kushman and Sena.

Officers also found three days of security footage showing children being starved, beaten, and chained up for long periods of time.

One child was chained to his bed for 14 consecutive hours without food, water or access to go to the bathroom.

In the security footage, Kushman can be seen smashing an 11-year-old child’s face into vomit. The child can be seen in the video saying he hasn’t eaten in two days.

The Honorable Judge Tatum sentenced Kushman to 15 years in prison and will have to serve a minimum of 85 percent of her sentence before being considered for parole.

The Judge sentenced Sena to six years in prison.

“I have been on the bench for 16 years and this case is high up on my list of cruel and inhumane actions against a child.  Inhumane, disgusting, and cruel punishment. This child’s innocence was stolen by you.  I have seen movies about prisoners of war and this child was treated similarly. These children will overcome this as they get treatment and therapy,” said Honorable Judge Tatum.

Law enforcement expect Lora Melancon to plead guilty to child abuse on Monday July 17.

Jayme Kushman
Jayme Kushman(Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
Jaime Sena
Jaime Sena(Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

