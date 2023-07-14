Who's Hiring?
Northwest Texas Behavioral Health holding summer youth program starting Tuesday

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a summer youth mental health program starting Tuesday.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a summer youth mental health program starting Tuesday. Source: KFDA
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a summer youth mental health program starting Tuesday.

Sessions for the program will be held Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. July 18 through August 11.

Organizers say for many teens, a shift in daily routines and lack of formal structure and support they are accustomed to during the school months may lead to increased isolation, lack of motivation and loneliness.

The benefit of school is not only stimulation through school activities and academics but also peer support. Group therapy can be a great way to combat depression and anxiety symptoms by connecting with peers, according to a press release.

Organizers say the structured group program allows teens the time to discuss what they are experiencing and to help them gain understanding.

Education will be provided to empower teens with skills to improve their overall health and self-esteem. The session will include several fun and engaging activities, including Field Trip Fridays, Nerf Wars, art projects, music therapy and more.

To register or for more information, call 806-354-1835.

