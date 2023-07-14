Who's Hiring?
More rain coming

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
As we head into Friday night, some showers and storms are expected to move in later in the evening, mainly effecting counties in the north, but severe weather can reach further south if it is more robust. Showers are likely to linger into the overnight hours, and even into Saturday morning for some. For Saturday, expect cooler conditions, thanks to overnight storms and a weak cold front, highs should be down in the 80°s for most. For Saturday afternoon, we’re watching for more widespread thunderstorms, with heavy soaking rains expected. Rain chances begin to dry out by Sunday.

Heat Decreasing, Rain Chances Increasing