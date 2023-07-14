Homeless Heroes hosting annual bike run this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Homeless Heroes of Amarillo annual bike run benefiting homeless veterans will take place this Saturday.

Starting at Boom Brewing Co., the first bike will head out at 2:00 p.m. with multiple stops and events to follow throughout the day.

Organizers say following the event, attendees can enjoy a cash bar, BBQ style food at $10 a plate and a free concert featuring The Teague Brothers Band.

After the bike run, registration for a cornhole tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. for $50 per team.

The tournament will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a double elimination bracket.

Organizers say there will be a 50% payout to the top three teams. The rest of the funds will go to Homeless Heroes.

For more information on the event, visit the Homeless Heroes Facebook page.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit the Homeless Heroes of Amarillo website.

