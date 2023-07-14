Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Homeless Heroes hosting annual bike run this Saturday

The Homeless Heroes of Amarillo annual bike run benefiting homeless veterans will take place...
The Homeless Heroes of Amarillo annual bike run benefiting homeless veterans will take place this Saturday.(Homeless Heroes)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Homeless Heroes of Amarillo annual bike run benefiting homeless veterans will take place this Saturday.

Starting at Boom Brewing Co., the first bike will head out at 2:00 p.m. with multiple stops and events to follow throughout the day.

Organizers say following the event, attendees can enjoy a cash bar, BBQ style food at $10 a plate and a free concert featuring The Teague Brothers Band.

After the bike run, registration for a cornhole tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. for $50 per team.

The tournament will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a double elimination bracket.

Organizers say there will be a 50% payout to the top three teams. The rest of the funds will go to Homeless Heroes.

For more information on the event, visit the Homeless Heroes Facebook page.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit the Homeless Heroes of Amarillo website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms
City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms closed during COVID-19
Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting healthcare job fair
Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting healthcare job fair
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a summer youth mental...
Northwest Texas Behavioral Health holding summer youth program starting Tuesday
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer