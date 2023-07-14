Who's Hiring?
Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting

Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting
Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting(WCAX)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - The Guymon Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier this morning.

According to Guymon PD, at around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived to the area of Northeast 3rd Street near North Will Rogers Avenue and determined a small SUV type of vehicle was involved in a drive by shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information on the incident please call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

