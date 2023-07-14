Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - The Guymon Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier this morning.
According to Guymon PD, at around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived to the area of Northeast 3rd Street near North Will Rogers Avenue and determined a small SUV type of vehicle was involved in a drive by shooting.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If anyone has information on the incident please call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.
