GOOD NEWS: Summer Celebration returning next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After being on hiatus for a few years, NewsChannel 10 is bringing back a fun summer tradition next week.

News is generally serious business, but there is room for fun as well. Well, next week we’re getting out of the studio and taking our news on the road.

We call it the summer Celebration Tour and it’s a chance for us to get out of the studio, spend time with our viewers and focus on events taking place in their hometowns.

“We want to tell the great stories we don’t get to our small towns regular enough, and this lets us dedicate the time. To go and tell all the stories and really showcase the energy that really is happening in the small towns around us,” said Brent McClure, Newschannel10 Station Manager.

Our summer celebration has been on hold for a few years and we are very excited to restart the event.

“We did it for 25 years and then COVID hit and we had to stop, so why not bring it back to celebrate our 70th anniversary and celebrate summer celebration,” continues McClure.

“I really enjoy getting out and two places I have circled on my map. I’ll be going to Borger. And then to Hereford. And I’m really looking forward to it,” said Greg Kerr, NewsChannel 10 Primetime Anchor, excited about Summer Celebration.

Although rookies to the event, Greg and Lindsey are getting excited about being on the road.

“I love getting out, meeting the people, being in the community and having a lot of fun,” said Lindsey Stiner, NewsChannel 10 Primetime Anchor, ready for Summer Celebration.

Fun is definitely the key word as folks enjoy coming together to celebrate.

“We always have fun, Dave. We have. We have towns doing Christmas in July. We have taste of towns. We’re we’re always going to have some food and some fun and everything else,” says McClure.

Of course we can’t make it to every town in our area this year, but we do invite people from nearby areas and towns to drop in to join in the fun, and perhaps we will visit your hometown down the road next year or sometime soon.

“I love Summer celebration because it gives me an opportunity to be out in the community. We have amazing people and I’m super excited to meet everybody,” continues Stiner.

“What I like to see is you guys interacting with our viewers and we get to meet people. To meet them where they are and see their experiences and live life with them,” says Brent.

We’re ready to meet some people and have some summer fun. You can join us. That’s some good news.

