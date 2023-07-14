Cooling Down Through the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Highs today will build into the mid to upper 90′s with the possibility of more storms forming late this evening into the night. These storms look to favor the northeast part of the area, where they could see some gusty winds and some small to moderate sized hail. We’ll see the chance for storms stick around through the weekend, with much more seasonable temperatures, highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Starting Monday, we look to dry out and heat up for several days, with lots of sunshine and highs once again approaching 100.

