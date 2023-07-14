Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms closed during COVID-19

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning to reopen public restrooms in city parks that were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we understand the importance of these facilities for the comfort and convenience of residents and visitors, we are faced with logistical challenges due to the escalating cost of continual maintenance and repairs of park restrooms,” said COA Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “We are committed to finding a responsible way to reopen public restrooms.”

The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreations Department is estimating a timeline for reopening as many restrooms as possible.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the community for their cooperation and understanding as we navigate these challenges together,” Kashuba said. “We remain dedicated to providing safe and enjoyable park experiences for all.”

Many of the restrooms require maintenance before they are open for public availability.

