City of Amarillo explains funding for pumping of Amarillo’s playa lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council recently decided to extend contracts for two playa lake pumps, costing over $500,000.

According to the city’s public works, every year money is set aside for circumstances like the one we are faced with currently with the playa lakes.

According to Alan Harder, Interim Public Works Director for the City of Amarillo, every year the city puts together a community investment program that identifies funding for projects.

This year $800,000 was put into stormwater drainage extensions and improvements; the playa lake pumping falls into this category, which means taxpayers aren’t paying the bill.

“That money is used by our drainage department to fund projects that they perform. So whether it be purchasing concrete or materials to do work; we also fund pump repairs, rental pumps from that and we kind of just divide that money up into multiple different jobs, one of which is called playa lake maintenance. That would be where we fund temporary pumps and pump repairs from,” says Harder.

There is still money left over in the budget even after the flooding this year however, Harder says nothing is off the table in terms of changes moving forward.

“So this year that was funded for $800,000. We don’t always spend that money every year. It doesn’t go away at the end of the year because it’s part of the capital program. We’re able to keep that money there for times like this where we may need more than that $800,000 just because of historic rainfall or other events outside of our control,” explains Harder.

Other than the pump at Lawrence Lake, initially installed by TxDOT under an emergency purchase order, all expenses pertaining to playa lake pumping have been covered by the maintenance budget.

“So what the city is paying for on that one specifically, is just the cost to have the pump and the hoses in place. Otherwise, no, we haven’t necessarily received any federal or state funding to pay for the contracts that you’re seeing now the city executes,” continues Hader

With the recent contract extensions for pumps at the Greenways playa lake and Lawrence Lake, pipes, tubes, and any other accessories are part of the $550,000 bill.

However, there are additional costs for labor to install and maintain the pumps.

“Primarily the cost is the setup and the teardown of the pumps, and that’s about 10% of the rental cost,” said Harder.

The pump and pipes at the Greenways have been leased out to the city for another 12 weeks and the pump at Lawrence Lake has been leased out for another 4 weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.