Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our NewsChannel 10 friend and Makeup Artist Patti Stapp has passed away from cancer.

We here at NewsChannel 10, along with many in Amarillo, are mourning the loss of Patti.

Patti passed away peacefully Wednesday night. She was battling pancreatic cancer.

She has been our makeup artist and dear friend for many decades.

Patti will be greatly missed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.