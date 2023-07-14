Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our NewsChannel 10 friend and Makeup Artist Patti Stapp has passed away from cancer.

We here at NewsChannel 10, along with many in Amarillo, are mourning the loss of Patti.

Patti passed away peacefully Wednesday night. She was battling pancreatic cancer.

She has been our makeup artist and dear friend for many decades.

Patti will be greatly missed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Flooding in the area over the past few months has caused damage to many peoples’ homes and...
Experts talk about Amarillo housing market after recent flooding

Latest News

Polk Street construction brings residents downtown and improve ADA accesibility
‘We want people down on Polk’: Downtown Amarillo sidewalks under construction
GOOD NEWS: Summer Celebration returns next week
GOOD NEWS: Summer Celebration returning next week
Lease extended for Greenways playa lake pump
City of Amarillo explains funding for pumping of Amarillo’s playa lakes
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages