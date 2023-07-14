Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a summer youth mental...
Northwest Texas Behavioral Health holding summer youth program starting Tuesday
City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms
City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms closed during COVID-19
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert