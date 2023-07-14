Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground

Deaira Summers, 11, was attacked with acid at an elementary school playground in Detroit. She spent three days in the hospital. (Source: WDIV, family photos)
By Rod Meloni, WDIV
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) – An 11-year-old girl is recovering from severe burns after another girl threw acid on her during a fight at a school playground.

Deaira Summers was attacked on Sunday at the playground at Vernor Elementary School in Detroit. She spent three days at Children’s Hospital being treated for severe, painful burns all over her back, legs, and arms.

It started with a fight at the playground that Deaira said she was not a part of. Her family said two girls in their early teens – one of them being Deaira’s cousin – were involved in the fight.

Deaira’s family said one of the girl’s mothers handed her child a bottle filled with acid. They said the girl then threw the acid at Deaira, her cousins, and her siblings.

“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Deaira said.

Deaira suffered burns on her back, legs, and arms. She ran home after the attack.

“I was screaming, and I was crying,” Deaira said.

Deaira’s mother said this will scar her daughter for life.

“It was a traumatizing event that took place, and she’s going to remember this for the rest of her life,” she said.

Detroit police are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a summer youth mental...
Northwest Texas Behavioral Health holding summer youth program starting Tuesday
City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms
City of Amarillo to reopen all public park restrooms closed during COVID-19
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota