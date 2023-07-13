Who's Hiring?
Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected by September’s end

FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Updated COVID-19 shots should be ready by the end of September.

In a letter to manufacturers, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told the companies they should prepare an ample supply.

He also warned them to price the shots at a reasonable rate.

This would be the first time the federal government isn’t distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting next month, the U.S. is phasing out that program ahead of the new round of shots.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration recommended the updated vaccines be single-strain booster shots targeting the omicron subvariant currently circulating.

Those should be available in mid-to late September should the agency authorize them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

