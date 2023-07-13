A Tiny Bit Cooler

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After two days of triple digit heat the highs will back down a little bit. Mid to upper 90s on Thursday for most of the Panhandle. As the temperatures come down the rain chances go up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely beginning mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening. Some storms may have strong straight-line winds and small to medium size hail. Hit and miss thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend and highs drop back to the upper 80s.

