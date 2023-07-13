Third annual Special Olympics Kickball Classic presented by Bubba’s 33

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bubba’s 33 announced they have rescheduled the third annual Special Olympics Kickball Classic.

The event will be help this Saturday, July 15th and will help raise money for the Special Olympics.

It will get underway and 9:00 a.m. and go until at least 6:00 p.m.

Raffle prizes will be donated by local businesses and there will also be food trucks and other entertainment.

The event will be held at River Road Park.

