Student-athletes partake in summer workouts training and learning multiple skills

High School Sports Summer Workouts
High School Sports Summer Workouts(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the summer time which means student-athletes are in full swing with summer workouts, getting faster and stronger for the upcoming school year.

“I feel like this time especially during the summer, this is our time to grind,” Palo Duro High School Lady Don senior athlete Erin Mims said. “This is not the offseason. It’s really a time to improve and get stronger and work harder.”

Along with the strength and agility training, these athletes are learning life lessons they can take with them beyond high school.

“I think that being up at like 5:45 in the morning and getting here at 6:00 teaches us responsibility and how to manage our time and keep our priorities straight. Being able to handle life and volleyball all at the same time,” Tascosa High School Lady Rebel senior athlete Meredith Sanning said.

They also know that none of this would be possible without the coaches and parents that push them everyday.

“I really appreciate them,” Mims said. “They could be on vacation or doing anything else. Especially my mom, she has really been a big part of this. She has been training me and on me and I really appreciate her for it, because I know I can be hard on myself, but I still need someone to be on me.”

“Oh, very much so. They have to be up here and they are here for longer than all of us, so I just thank them very much,” Sanning said.

One thing is for sure- fall sports are right around the corner and these student-athletes are eager to finally be back playing the sports they love.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

