Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kalle Sorbo, Todd Winfrey and Judd Lopez

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kalle Sorbo, Todd Winfrey and Judd Lopez
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kalle Sorbo, Todd Winfrey and Judd Lopez
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Kalle Sorbo, Todd Winfrey and Judd Lopez on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kalle Sorbo, DNVR Media Head of Live Streaming:

DNVR Media Head of Live streaming Kalle Sorbo talks to us about coverage for the NBA Summer League, his take on the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs and more!

Todd Winfrey, Canyon Football Head Coach:

Canyon Football Head Coach Todd Winfrey talks to us about offseason football preparations, the Perryton benefit concert and more!

Judd Lopez, Former Miami Girls’ Basketball Head Coach:

Former Miami Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Judd Lopez talks to us about his memories and time with Miami, his new position in Hermleigh and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Lopez talks to us about his time with Miami after taking a new position!
SPORTS DRIVE: Kalle Sorbo talks to us about the NBA Summer League coverage and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Kalle Sorbo talks to us about the NBA Summer League coverage and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Winfrey talks to us about how offseason football preparations and more!