Sod Poodles return to Hodgetown for longest homestand of the season

VIDEO: Sod Poodles return to Hodgetown for longest homestand of the season
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles are set to start their only homestand of the season of longer than six games.

It’ll be nine straight at Hodgetown starting on Friday.

Amarillo welcomes the Frisco RoughRiders into town for a three-game slate followed by six against the Wichita Wind Surge.

Plenty of July fun is being planned with a Luau Night this Saturday and a Corbin Carroll “Corbin Barrells” bobblehead giveaway on Sunday.

The team will also be having a Christmas in July night on Friday the 21st. Not only will the Sod Poodles be doing a jersey auction to benefit ADVO. but the Country Auto Group will also be giving away a free car to one lucky fan who enters.

