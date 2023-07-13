Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles announce major roster changes after All-Star break

Ryan Bliss
Ryan Bliss(KFDA)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will look a little bit different after the All-Star break.

The team’s top slugger for the season infielder Ryan Bliss has been called up to AAA Reno. Bliss has posted a phenomenal team-high .358 batting average on a team-high 293 at-bats this season. He’s first on the team in hits with 105 and runs with 67, second on the team in RBIs with 47 and third in home runs with 12.

Joining him in Reno will be catcher Adrian Del Castillo and right-handed pitcher Josh Green.

Other players taken off the active roster are infielder Julio Carrion (transferred to Low-A Visalia) and right-handed pitcher Deyni Olivero (placed on Dev. List). Right-handed pitcher Jeff Bain and outfielder Roby Enriquez were released from the team.

The team has announced some major additions, as well, including a couple of Diamondbacks Top Prospects.

The Diamondbacks’ #7 prospect first/third baseman Ivan Melendez will make his Sod Poodles debut soon. His 18 home runs with the High-A Hillboro Hops is second in the Northwest League on the year.

Left-handed pitcher Yu-Min Lin, the Diamondbacks’ #10 prospect, is also joining the team. He joins the team after posting 76 strikeouts with the Hops, fifth in the Northwest League.

Other players called up to Amarillo from Hillsboro include catcher J.J. D’Orazio and left-handed pitcher Will Mabrey, while left-handed pitcher Jake Rice was transferred from Reno.

The Sod Poodles now have 27 players on the active roster and two on the Dev. List ahead of their nine-game homestand beginning on Friday, July 14th, against the Frisco RoughRiders. You can view their full active roster here.

