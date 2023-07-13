Who's Hiring?
Rain Chances Return

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Some very humid air has settled into our region today making for some muggy conditions. Actual temperatures will not be quite as hot, however, with mid to upper 90s instead of triple digits for most of the area except the SE near Childress. A disturbance aloft will track into the area by evening and should set off some scattered storms. Chances are up to about 40% for Amarillo. A few storms may be heavy and some hail and straight wind may be possible in the stronger cores, but overall some heavy rain will be the main concern. Temps in the 90s with another round of evening storms can be expected for Friday. By the weekend, highs in the 80s will be possible as evening rain chances persist.

