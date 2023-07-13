Who's Hiring?
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Beatifying the city near downtown

By Greg Kerr
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another major effort put in for project clean up, this time back in the downtown area, with several neighborhood alley’s needing attention.

The Fuller and Sons crew took on the neighborhood alleys along SE 14th, 16th and 17th streets between Lincoln, Buchanan and Pierce streets.

There was a little bit of everything on this clean up, a nasty looking couch no longer good for sitting, many mattresses and box springs, fencing, toys, a screen door frame.

All these items found a new home in the roll off at the downtown library.

The Fuller and Sons crew earned their money on this project clean up and earned a few thanks along the way as they are doing all they can to make and keep Amarillo beautiful.

Remember, roll offs are located in several parks around the city and at the library downtown.

If you know of a neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up, straightened up and cleaned up, click here.

We all should do our part to keep Amarillo clean and beautiful.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

