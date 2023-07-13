Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Partners raising money for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with law enforcement from Bowling Green Kentucky, to help raise money for Shop with a Sheriff.

The Law Enforcement Partners will be providing coloring books, stickers and a 2024 calendar.

The funds made through advertising and support on this calendar will help with resources for their campaigns for Shop with a Sheriff.

Law enforcement will be reaching out to local businesses starting Friday, offering opportunities to gain advertising and help support their campaigns.

The contact number for the Law Enforcement Partners which will be contacting local businesses in the area is (806) 282-7070.

If anyone has questions or concerns, you can contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

