Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.

Texas Lottery officials say a scratch ticket from the game $1,000,000 Crossword was purchased at Kelley’s Chevron, 1020 E. Frederic Ave., in Pampa. The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.

The ticket was of the seventh of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes, according to a press release.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

The Texas Lottery has generated $37.1 billion in revenue for the state since selling its first ticket in 1992, and has distributed $81.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. The Texas Lottery has also contributed $31.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

