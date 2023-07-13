Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails today due to heat advisory

Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails today due to heat advisory
Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails today due to heat advisory
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced heat related closures in the canyon.

The trails listed below are closed due to today’s heat advisory:

  • Lighthouse Trail
  • Comanche Trail
  • Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL) Trail
  • Rock Garden Trail

The closures are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with temperatures expecting to het up to 110 degrees today.

The Upper Comanche trail is still closed after the heat advisory due to repairs.

Make sure to please take a quart of water per mile.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying

Latest News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Partners raising money for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’
Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Partners raising money for ‘Shop with a Sheriff’
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help...
Owens Corning donates shingles to Roof Spotters for Perryton