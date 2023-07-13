Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails today due to heat advisory

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced heat related closures in the canyon.

The trails listed below are closed due to today’s heat advisory:

Lighthouse Trail

Comanche Trail

Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL) Trail

Rock Garden Trail

The closures are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with temperatures expecting to het up to 110 degrees today.

The Upper Comanche trail is still closed after the heat advisory due to repairs.

Make sure to please take a quart of water per mile.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.