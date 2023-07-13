Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Owens Corning donates shingles to Roof Spotters for Perryton

Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help...
Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help restore homes in Perryton.(Credit: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles, roughly $80,000, to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help restore homes in Perryton.

A press release said the shingles will go to support Roof Spotters’ ongoing efforts in Perryton because framers and carpenters are needed to fully restore the affected homes.

Roof Spotters Owner Leland Long emphasized just how important the need is right now.

“We are grateful for the support we have received thus far, but there is still much work to be done. We are calling upon homeowners in the Texas Panhandle who require roof replacements to reach out to Roof Spotters or their preferred contractor. We kindly request that they consider asking other roofing contractors to donate 10 percent of the sale to the Perryton Relief Fund, held in reserve at Interstate Bank in Perryton. This contribution will help fulfill other reconstruction needs and facilitate the return of over 40 families to their homes.”

The shingles will play a crucial role in rebuilding the homes in Perryton, the press release said.

Roof Spotters is encouraging the community, contractors, and individuals to come together to support the reconstruction initiatives in Perryton.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying

Latest News

A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Beatifying the city near downtown
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Beautifying the city near downtown
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids Inc. entering public phase of campaign for Rockrose Sports Park
VIDEO: PROJECT CLEAN UP: Beatifying the city near downtown