Owens Corning donates shingles to Roof Spotters for Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles, roughly $80,000, to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help restore homes in Perryton.

A press release said the shingles will go to support Roof Spotters’ ongoing efforts in Perryton because framers and carpenters are needed to fully restore the affected homes.

Roof Spotters Owner Leland Long emphasized just how important the need is right now.

“We are grateful for the support we have received thus far, but there is still much work to be done. We are calling upon homeowners in the Texas Panhandle who require roof replacements to reach out to Roof Spotters or their preferred contractor. We kindly request that they consider asking other roofing contractors to donate 10 percent of the sale to the Perryton Relief Fund, held in reserve at Interstate Bank in Perryton. This contribution will help fulfill other reconstruction needs and facilitate the return of over 40 families to their homes.”

The shingles will play a crucial role in rebuilding the homes in Perryton, the press release said.

Roof Spotters is encouraging the community, contractors, and individuals to come together to support the reconstruction initiatives in Perryton.

