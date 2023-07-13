Who's Hiring?
Lady Raiders Jordyn Gove and Lauren Garcia named TGCA All-Stars

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A pair of Randall Lady Raiders were named All-Stars this week.

Jordyn Gove and Lauren Garcia were selected to participate in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Games.

Garcia was named to the All-District First Team this past season. Meanwhile, Gove to the All-State First Team as well as the 4A State MVP in route to a state title.

Gove talked with NewsChannel10 earlier this summer on all the success she’s experienced already as she gears up for her senior year.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without anyone else on my team.” Gove said. “Volleyball is a team sport. It’s a team effort. Tatum Brandt, all of our DS’s, they put Sydney [Soria} in a perfect position to get me the ball, give our middles the ball, run our offense, which it just shows a testament to Randall culture and who we are.”

