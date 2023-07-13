Who's Hiring?
Kids Inc. entering public phase of campaign for Rockrose Sports Park

video: Kids Inc. entering public phase of campaign for Rockrose Sports Park
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is ramping back up for its Rockrose Sports Park campaign.

Kids Inc. has been raising money for its Rockrose Sports Park for 18 months.

Right now, it’s entering the public phase which means they are asking for your help.

“We need $12 million but we started out needing $30 million so we’ve made a lot of headway and we need some folks to help us,” said Jimmy R. Lackey, president and CEO of Kids Inc. “It’s going to be something that this entire community is going to benefit from and it’s an investment in the future.”

One of the reasons Kids Inc. says the complex will help the community is to bring families to Amarillo and keep Panhandle families here for sporting events.

The goal of the public phase is to have one on one conversations with people and explain the mission of the sports park.

“These are everyday folks that just maybe past Kids Inc. coaches, past Kids Inc. parents, current Kids Inc. parents that want to be a part of it but can’t give at that level,” said Lackey. “We want them involved in this because it all adds up.”

The Kids Inc. Rockrose Sports Park complex campaign has raised $18 million, which is 60 percent of the $30 million goal.

To donate to the Rockrose Sports Park, click here.

