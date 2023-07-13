Heat Decreasing, Rain Chances Increasing

After a quite muggy day in our area, clouds are building and a few storms are getting started. Some of the storms may produce strong wind and a bit of hail and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. Over the next few days we expect our upper level high pressure to slowly shift southward allowing temperatures to drop a few degrees each day. Highs tomorrow should remain in the mid 90s but only in the upper 80s by Saturday. Evening storms will be on the increase by tomorrow night and will be possible again Saturday night.

