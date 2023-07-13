Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Heat Decreasing, Rain Chances Increasing

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a quite muggy day in our area, clouds are building and a few storms are getting started. Some of the storms may produce strong wind and a bit of hail and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. Over the next few days we expect our upper level high pressure to slowly shift southward allowing temperatures to drop a few degrees each day. Highs tomorrow should remain in the mid 90s but only in the upper 80s by Saturday. Evening storms will be on the increase by tomorrow night and will be possible again Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

Latest News

Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Rain Chances Return
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Goodbye Triple Digits, Hello Storms