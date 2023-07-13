Goodbye Triple Digits, Hello Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a dry and VERY hot past few days, we’ll slightly “cool” down today, with highs building into the mid to upper 90′s with some scattered thunderstorms entering the area later today. A couple of them could be on the strong to severe side, but most storms that form shouldn’t be too much on the damaging side. We’ll see fairly similar conditions tomorrow and Saturday, before the heat and dry weather looks to return going into next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.