Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Friona hosting 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this Saturday

Friona will be hosting several events to celebrate its 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this...
Friona will be hosting several events to celebrate its 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this Saturday.(Friona Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Friona will be hosting several events to celebrate its 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this Saturday.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. July 15, attendees will be able to enjoy several community events, a cookoff and a car show.

Organizers say the festival features 10 to 20 cheeseburger cookoff teams and draws in 2,500 to 3,000 locals and travelers alike. Teams cook around 300 burgers to be judged based on appearance, taste and creativity.

Friona has embraced the cheeseburger as a food representative of its three major industries: beef, wheat and dairy.

The first Cheeseburger Festival and cookoff was held in 2006 with former Texas State Representative Warren Chisum in attendance. According to a press release, Chisum encouraged attendees to write letters asking to designate Friona as the Cheeseburger Capital of Texas.

After more than 300 letters were written, former Governor Rick Perry made Friona the official Cheeseburger Capital of Texas in June 2007.

Admission to the event is free for attendees to shop and tour the festival.

The public has the opportunity to purchase a wristband with four tabs good for four different quarters of a cheeseburger.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying

Latest News

The deadline to apply for Ochiltree United Way Perryton Tornado Recovery aid is Friday.
Deadline to apply for Ochiltree United Way Perryton Tornado Recovery aid is Friday
Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help...
Owens Corning donates shingles to Roof Spotters for Perryton
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Beatifying the city near downtown
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Beautifying the city near downtown