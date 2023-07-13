Friona hosting 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this Saturday

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Friona will be hosting several events to celebrate its 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this Saturday.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. July 15, attendees will be able to enjoy several community events, a cookoff and a car show.

Organizers say the festival features 10 to 20 cheeseburger cookoff teams and draws in 2,500 to 3,000 locals and travelers alike. Teams cook around 300 burgers to be judged based on appearance, taste and creativity.

Friona has embraced the cheeseburger as a food representative of its three major industries: beef, wheat and dairy.

The first Cheeseburger Festival and cookoff was held in 2006 with former Texas State Representative Warren Chisum in attendance. According to a press release, Chisum encouraged attendees to write letters asking to designate Friona as the Cheeseburger Capital of Texas.

After more than 300 letters were written, former Governor Rick Perry made Friona the official Cheeseburger Capital of Texas in June 2007.

Admission to the event is free for attendees to shop and tour the festival.

The public has the opportunity to purchase a wristband with four tabs good for four different quarters of a cheeseburger.

