Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dylan Mulvaney says she fled the US to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light backlash

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying herself on a trip to Peru after fleeing the United States to “feel safe,” she said Monday.

In a TikTok video, Mulvaney told her nearly 11 million followers that she is on a solo trip to Peru following the backlash from her partnership with Bud Light.

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas, and the people here are so kind. I feel very safe here – it’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually,” she said optimistically.

Mulvaney, who is transgender, said she has received threats after partnering with Bud Light for one sponsored social media post earlier this year.

Two weeks ago, in another video posted to her followers, Mulvaney said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Amid the controversy over the partnership, Bud Light has suffered a significant decline in sales in recent months and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer. Modelo Especial has claimed that title for the past two months.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

Latest News

FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer