The deadline to apply for Ochiltree United Way Perryton Tornado Recovery aid is Friday.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to apply for the Ochiltree United Way Perryton Tornado Recovery aid is Friday.

This week, the Ochiltree United Way Board of Directors will meet to finalize procedures for distributing the fund, officials said.

Perryton residents affected by the recent tornado are able to apply by completing and submitting a form to the Ochiltree County Appraisal District Office at 825 S. Main by tomorrow.

Anyone who completed the intake forms at the Perryton High School CRC event on June 23 and June 24, or at the appraisal district office don’t need to complete the form again.

As early as this weekend, officials will start to call applicants to schedule follow-up in person interviews.

Applicants are encouraged to bring any documentation that will assist in the interview process, such as photo ID, utility bills, insurance documentation, dependent information, and current photos of damaged property.

Officials said donations from private donors are kept separate from the normal operating budge of Ochiltree United Way.

No operating or administrative expenses will be taken out of the relief fund. No state, federal, or tax dollars were received by this fund.

Officials said 100 percent of the money will be given back to Perryton residents who were affected by the tornado.

Donations can still be made as well. To make a donation, click here.

