Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police said about 12:24 p.m. yesterday, police were called out to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Road 104 near milepost 52, which is near Trementina, N.M.

Authorities learned that 46-year-old Damon Herbert, of Amarillo, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson and was traveling east on State Road 104 behind a 2008 Dodge pickup truck that was traveling the same way.

As the truck approached a driveway, it slowed down to turn left.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle didn’t slow down and tried to pass on the opposite travel lane as the Dodge turned left.

The motorcycle sideswiped the truck and crashed.

Herbert suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The New Mexico State Police are investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.