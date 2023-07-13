Who's Hiring?
The Amarillo Zoo accepting food produce donations to benefit zoo animals

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is now accepting produce donations from community members, benefitting over 150 species at the zoo and also keeps spoiled fruits and veggies from going to waste.

“For just our bears alone, go through upwards of 25 pounds of produce a day just with themselves, and that’s only for three animals,” says Kendalyn Richardson, Zookeeper at The Amarillo Zoo.

According to Richardson, the zoo goes through over 100 pounds of fruits and vegetables per day. The Amarillo Zoo’s main source for their produce are local grocery stores, where the bill total adds up quickly.

“We go several times a week and that’s at a minimum of $1,200 a week just for produce that’s not including our meat stuff just purely for fruits, veggies, greens, things like that,” says Richardson.

The zoo says this outlet not only helps reduce food waste but helps out the animals at the zoo.

“It allows us to use our budget to be able to use it on other things that will help the public enjoy their visit here at the Amarillo Zoo,” says Berkeley Hilliard, Zoo Curator at the Amarillo Zoo. “We’ve noticed with all of the heat and stuff and with it coming up on harvest season that there is going to be a lot of produce starting to come, so just letting people know that there is another option than throwing it away and feeling like it is going to waste.”

Hilliard says the Zoo is accepting all fruit and vegetable donations except for onions and produce with mold.

“We see these animals more than we see our own families most of the time, so we love being out here and we love that our community loves them just as much. So them being able to bring some stuff out that maybe they don’t want to use necessarily, but that we could use and they could see some of their favorite animals thrive from is such a blessing,” says Richardson.

The Zoo says if you feel inclined to donate some of your fruits and veggies that are starting to wilt or go bad, you can drop them off at the main entrance from 9:30 am to 5 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

