VIDEO: Amarillo runner with MS fundraising with filmmaker for fellow patient on 169-mile run
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rich Stein is a local runner with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks itself by mistake.

Stein was diagnosed in 2012, when he woke up one morning blind in his right eye.

This month, he’s running 169 miles on the 17th out of 19 segments in an ultra-relay by MS Run the US, but he’s not doing it alone.

He’ll be joined by fellow MS patient and documentary filmmaker Mathew Embry, who will include Stein’s story in his upcoming film Living Proof 2. It will be the longest run in Embry’s running career, but he knows he can do it with Stein by his side.

They’re not just raising awareness for MS. They’re running to raise money for a fellow MS patient named Michael in hopes that one day he may walk again.

Living Proof 2 is aiming to release this fall, with looks into both Rich and Michael’s stories, and, of course, the 169-mile run from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to Brookville, Pennsylvania.

To donate to Rich and Mathew’s cause, click here. Living Proof 2′s predecessor Living Proof is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

