Amarillo runner with MS fundraising with filmmaker for fellow patient on 169-mile run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rich Stein is a local runner with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks itself by mistake.

Stein was diagnosed in 2012, when he woke up one morning blind in his right eye.

In the first few years... I just stumbled through life with it. About three years ago, I made some changes: running, being more active, dieting. I feel amazing. I got outside of the little box of “You have MS, you can’t do things.”

This month, he’s running 169 miles on the 17th out of 19 segments in an ultra-relay by MS Run the US, but he’s not doing it alone.

He’ll be joined by fellow MS patient and documentary filmmaker Mathew Embry, who will include Stein’s story in his upcoming film Living Proof 2. It will be the longest run in Embry’s running career, but he knows he can do it with Stein by his side.

I’m running it with Rich, and that is so meaningful to me. He’s a great guy, an inspiration to me. The fact that we’re going to do this together, that’s where I feel like I can make it.

They’re not just raising awareness for MS. They’re running to raise money for a fellow MS patient named Michael in hopes that one day he may walk again.

Not only are we raising awareness, but people who are donating to our cause know exactly where the money is going. It’s targeted. We have someone that we’re rooting for, and we hope that people across the U.S., and all over the world, really, weigh in to help Michael’s journey.

Living Proof 2 is aiming to release this fall, with looks into both Rich and Michael’s stories, and, of course, the 169-mile run from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to Brookville, Pennsylvania.

To donate to Rich and Mathew’s cause, click here. Living Proof 2′s predecessor Living Proof is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.