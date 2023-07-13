Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth at a Greyhound bus depot Monday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, an Amarillo police K-9 officer was working at the Greyhound bus depot at 400 S. Monroe St.

The officer used his K-9 partner to conduct a free air sniff on the baggage storage area near the bottom of the bus. The K-9 alerted to a blue suitcase in the area and the officer then conducted a probable cause search of the bag.

According to the complaint, the officer located two gift bags which contained five plastic bundles of a crystal substance in each bag. The substance was consistent with methamphetamine.

The suitcase was placed back on the bus with the drugs removed. Passengers arrived at the bus terminal and were told to grab their belongings.

Police say Jesus Mora-Reyes grabbed the same suitcase the suspected meth had been found in.

In an interview with police, officials say Mora-Reyes admitted to being paid to transport the drugs to Oklahoma City, OK, from California, and had done so at least one other time.

The crystal substance field-tested positive for meth and weighed approximately 5.7 kilograms.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $456,000.

Mora-Reyes was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying

Latest News

Friona will be hosting several events to celebrate its 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this...
Friona hosting 17th annual Cheeseburger Festival this Saturday
The deadline to apply for Ochiltree United Way Perryton Tornado Recovery aid is Friday.
Deadline to apply for Ochiltree United Way Perryton Tornado Recovery aid is Friday
Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles to Roof Spotters for its efforts to help...
Owens Corning donates shingles to Roof Spotters for Perryton
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery