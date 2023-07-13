Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth at a Greyhound bus depot Monday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, an Amarillo police K-9 officer was working at the Greyhound bus depot at 400 S. Monroe St.

The officer used his K-9 partner to conduct a free air sniff on the baggage storage area near the bottom of the bus. The K-9 alerted to a blue suitcase in the area and the officer then conducted a probable cause search of the bag.

According to the complaint, the officer located two gift bags which contained five plastic bundles of a crystal substance in each bag. The substance was consistent with methamphetamine.

The suitcase was placed back on the bus with the drugs removed. Passengers arrived at the bus terminal and were told to grab their belongings.

Police say Jesus Mora-Reyes grabbed the same suitcase the suspected meth had been found in.

In an interview with police, officials say Mora-Reyes admitted to being paid to transport the drugs to Oklahoma City, OK, from California, and had done so at least one other time.

The crystal substance field-tested positive for meth and weighed approximately 5.7 kilograms.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $456,000.

Mora-Reyes was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

