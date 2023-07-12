Workforce Solutions program providing essential work equipment to Panhandle residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle has announced the launch of a program to provide essential work items for Panhandle residents.

Panhandle WorkEssentials is a program meant to eliminate financial obstacles that may prevent people from accepting employment opportunities due to the inability to afford work-related items.

The program is funded a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission and is designed to help new hires have necessary tools to succeed in their jobs, according to a press release.

Employers often require specific items from employees, such as tools, uniforms, boots and safety gear. Organizers say Workforce Solutions Panhandle is committed to ensuring job seekers in the Texas Panhandle have access to the resources they need for employment prospects.

These funds cover essential tools and other work implements for jobs that require some sort of technical or on-the-job training after high school, but not a bachelor’s degree. Entry level positions do not qualify for these funds, according to the release.

Panhandle WorkEssentials offers its support to various groups, including individuals who have lost their jobs due to downsizing, loss of contracts, financial difficulty, technology upgrades or relocation. Assistance is also offered to recently released military veterans and spouses, as well as displaced homemakers, as they pursue new employment opportunities, organizers say.

To qualify for the Panhandle WorkEssentials program, individuals must apply prior to starting their new jobs. Priority will be given to veterans, spouses of veterans, foster youth, recipients of public assistance, low-income individuals and those who are basic skill deficient.

Applicants must provide necessary documentation to establish their eligibility based on the following criteria:

Must be authorized to work in the U.S.

Registration with Selective Service is mandatory for nearly all male U.S. citizens, regardless of residence, and male immigrants residing in the U.S. aged 18 and above

For questions about eligibility or to apply for assistance, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Job Training Services Workgroup at 806-345-1340.

