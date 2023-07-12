West Texas A&M building gets new life as Geneva Schaeffer Education Building

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The old Education Building on West Texas A&M University’s campus is getting a new life.

The school will transform the building, called “Old Ed” by students, into a multi-purpose building with a hub for distance learning.

Online classes have become very popular, according to WTAMU President Walter Wendler, with around 3,500 current online students.

“We believe that our digital outreach is going to be very important and we want to do it in a very high-quality fashion so that people really are attracted to these digital programs,” said Wendler.

Through the newly renovated Geneva Schaeffer Education Building, Wendler hopes to grow the online student population.

“It’s going to be alive again and it’s going to be in some ways the heart of the campus because we expect someday our online population and the on-campus population to be equal,” said Wendler.

West Texas A&M is one of the pioneers in distance education according to Randy Rikel, vice president of Business and Finance, the first online class started in the late 1990s.

“Every student these days is going online, this is just another opportunity for them to get cutting-edge technology that is interactive back and forth between the student and the faculty member,” said Rikel.

When it re-opens it will be called the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building, named after Geneva Schaeffer, who has an extensive history with the campus.

Schaeffer attended mock school at the Education Building for first through fifth grade and attended college at WTAMU.

“This building meant so much to her,” said Stanley Schaeffer, WT alum and donor, husband of Geneva Schaeffer. “It’s probably the basis of her success at least that’s the way she’d attribute it.”

There will also be accommodations for the graduate school, including offices and classrooms.

The building was built in the 1920′s and closed in the 1980′s where it has since been used as a storage place.

Construction will start in January of 2024 and is scheduled to reopen as the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building in 2025.

