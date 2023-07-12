Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M building gets new life as Geneva Schaeffer Education Building

West Texas A&M building gets new life as Geneva Schaeffer Education Building
West Texas A&M building gets new life as Geneva Schaeffer Education Building(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The old Education Building on West Texas A&M University’s campus is getting a new life.

The school will transform the building, called “Old Ed” by students, into a multi-purpose building with a hub for distance learning.

Online classes have become very popular, according to WTAMU President Walter Wendler, with around 3,500 current online students.

“We believe that our digital outreach is going to be very important and we want to do it in a very high-quality fashion so that people really are attracted to these digital programs,” said Wendler.

Through the newly renovated Geneva Schaeffer Education Building, Wendler hopes to grow the online student population.

“It’s going to be alive again and it’s going to be in some ways the heart of the campus because we expect someday our online population and the on-campus population to be equal,” said Wendler.

West Texas A&M is one of the pioneers in distance education according to Randy Rikel, vice president of Business and Finance, the first online class started in the late 1990s.

“Every student these days is going online, this is just another opportunity for them to get cutting-edge technology that is interactive back and forth between the student and the faculty member,” said Rikel.

When it re-opens it will be called the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building, named after Geneva Schaeffer, who has an extensive history with the campus.

Schaeffer attended mock school at the Education Building for first through fifth grade and attended college at WTAMU.

“This building meant so much to her,” said Stanley Schaeffer, WT alum and donor, husband of Geneva Schaeffer. “It’s probably the basis of her success at least that’s the way she’d attribute it.”

There will also be accommodations for the graduate school, including offices and classrooms.

The building was built in the 1920′s and closed in the 1980′s where it has since been used as a storage place.

Construction will start in January of 2024 and is scheduled to reopen as the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Pumping continues in Amarillo
Estimated 990 million gallons pumped from Amarillo playa lakes
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion
The North Heights Advisory Association needs to raise $75,000 and Potter County will match.
‘We’re going to see a lot of action’: North Heights Advisory Association gives update on senior living facility

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
700 S Harrison Parking
Million dollar project to expand parking for the First Bank Southwest tower