‘This is the job of my dreams’: Heal the City adds Amarillo native Dr. Trey Bowen to clinic team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number of uninsured patients continues to grow by the hundreds at Heal the City, and adding a new physician means the clinic can continue to provide excellent care to the community.

Dr. Trey Bowen will work alongside nurse practitioners as the clinic’s first on-staff physician.

As an Amarillo native, Dr. Bowen is excited to return back to his hometown.

“This is the job of my dreams, to give to the community and to work in a setting that provides really excellent primary care for underserved populations. I’m really proud to be a part of that,” said Dr. Bowen.

Heal the City has more than 650 patients that call the clinic their medical home. That number continues to grow with patients needing medical care beyond what can be provided without a full-time physician.

The addition of Dr. Bowen will give more patients the opportunity to get the care they need.

“They have a lot of chronic diseases that need to be managed and the thought of having such a well trained physician on-site everyday that can help us, and lay eyes on those patients everyday, it just means that we get to continue our mission better,” said Chelsea Stevens, executive director at Heal the City.

Dr. Bowen officially started seeing patients at the clinic this week. He says he’s learned a lot and is looking forward to creating relationships with staff and patients.

“I was up at the front desk, I was at check out, I was in the pharmacy. So I not only got to know the other staff members, but also got to know what does their specific role look like and where do I fit in to that,” said Dr. Bowen.

Heal the City is holding a meet and greet for Dr. Bowen and his family this Thursday at the clinic from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

