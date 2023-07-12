Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Brown, Brandon Rains and George Priolo

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Brown, Brandon Rains and George Priolo
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Brown, Brandon Rains and George Priolo
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Kyle Brown, Brandon Rains and George Priolo on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kyle Brown, West Texas A&M Quarterback:

West Texas A&M University quarterback Kyle Brown talks to us about stepping into the new role of Quarterback now that Nick Gerber graduated, expectations for the upcoming season and more!

Brandon Rains, Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach:

Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach Brandon Rains talks to us about the offseason and how it’s been going, welcoming a lot of new local players to the team this year and more!

George Priolo, General Manager of Golf Operations, Ross Rogers & Comanche Trail Courses:

Manager of Golf Operations George Priolo talks to us about the upcoming Budweiser partnership golf tournament this weekend, what can be expected and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
Pumping continues in Amarillo
Estimated 990 million gallons pumped from Amarillo playa lakes

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Quarterback Kyle Brown talks to us about his new role on the team and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: George Priolo talks to us about the Budweiser partnership tournament this weekend!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Rains talks to us about how the offseason is going, new players and more!
David Bednar
Former Sod Poodles Perdomo, Bednar named MLB All-Stars