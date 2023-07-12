SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Brown, Brandon Rains and George Priolo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Kyle Brown, Brandon Rains and George Priolo on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kyle Brown, West Texas A&M Quarterback:

West Texas A&M University quarterback Kyle Brown talks to us about stepping into the new role of Quarterback now that Nick Gerber graduated, expectations for the upcoming season and more!

Brandon Rains, Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach:

Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach Brandon Rains talks to us about the offseason and how it’s been going, welcoming a lot of new local players to the team this year and more!

George Priolo, General Manager of Golf Operations, Ross Rogers & Comanche Trail Courses:

Manager of Golf Operations George Priolo talks to us about the upcoming Budweiser partnership golf tournament this weekend, what can be expected and more!

