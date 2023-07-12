Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 at New York park

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.
Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police on Tuesday were hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded park, wounding four people including two young children, authorities said.

Two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire into a crowd before the men drove off, Chell said.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, Chell said.

“Everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries,” he said.

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack, he said.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

Thomas Abreau, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested following Saturday’s attacks and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Latest News

Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of...
Iowa GOP passes bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks
700 S Harrison Parking
Million dollar project to expand parking for the First Bank Southwest tower
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, people in desert cities like Phoenix are enduring an extreme heat wave