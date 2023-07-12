Over 1 billion gallons of water pumped from Amarillo playa lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than one billion gallons of water have been pumped from the six Amarillo playa lakes.

From June 2 to July 10, around 1,016,000 gallons of water were pumped from the playa lakes.

“The numbers show just how much rainfall Amarillo received in May and June,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Interim Director of Public Works Alan Harder. “The amount of water that has been pumped out of these six playa lakes – and the amount of water still left to be pumped – speaks to the monumental amount of rain that was received in a relatively short time.”

These are the measurements in gallons:

Lawrence Lake: 435,000,000

T-Anchor: 150,000,000

McDonald Lake: 139,000,000

Greenways: 133,000,000

Bennet: 80,000,000

Martin Road: 79,000,000

For further perspective, the the Route 66 Water Tower on Sixth Avenue holds one million gallons of water.

All the recent rain and flooding would be equivalent to pumping all the water from 1,000 Route 66 water towers.

Pumping at the playa lakes will continue for months and the city will continue to track the amount of water pumped.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.