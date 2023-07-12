Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

One More Hot One

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another triple digit day for most of the Panhandle. Highs will be near and in the low 100s on Wednesday afternoon. After a warm start, early morning temperatures will be more than five degrees below average, highs will top out at least 10 degrees above average for this time of year. By Thursday temperatures will begin to back down and be below average this weekend. Rain chances go up, for hit and miss storms, through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Latest News

One More Hot One
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Doppler Dave Tracks Increasing Heat
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Doppler Dave Tracks Increasing July Heat