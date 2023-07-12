One More Hot One

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another triple digit day for most of the Panhandle. Highs will be near and in the low 100s on Wednesday afternoon. After a warm start, early morning temperatures will be more than five degrees below average, highs will top out at least 10 degrees above average for this time of year. By Thursday temperatures will begin to back down and be below average this weekend. Rain chances go up, for hit and miss storms, through the weekend.

