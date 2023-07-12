Who's Hiring?
Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships

FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - After years of decline, norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 13 outbreaks of norovirus on cruise ships so far this year. That’s the highest number of norovirus outbreaks on cruises recorded since 2012.

The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.

The most recent outbreak happened on a Viking Cruises voyage from Iceland that docked in New York City on June 20.

About 13% of passengers and several crew members fell ill on board.

Norovirus is highly infectious. The virus causes inflammation in the stomach and intestines, leading to severe gastrointestinal upset.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, cruise passengers are advised to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Fortunately, most people fully recover without treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

