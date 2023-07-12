Who's Hiring?
Million dollar project to expand parking for the First Bank Southwest tower

700 S Harrison Parking
700 S Harrison Parking(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is deciding to contribute to a million-dollar project that will expand parking for the First Bank Southwest Tower.

Right now, an empty Chase Bank and drive-thru sit diagonally from the First Bank Southwest Tower.

According to the City’s planning department, once the project is complete, 109 additional parking spaces will become available for overflow customers and tenants of the First Bank Southwest Tower and the general public.

Total project construction will cost $1,044,763 but due to inflation, $105,000 of this total was quoted just for the required light poles.

While the million-dollar total won’t be fronted by the City, the City did facilitate a grant.

The City facilitated a $100,000 grant for costs pertaining to the Downtown Amarillo Urban Design Standards (DAUDS) that includes things like replica vintage street lights.

“This requires that they do certain street scaping improvements with any kind of improvements that they do in downtown, so this grant will make it prettier and for starters and also more pedestrian friendly as well,” says Drew Brassfield, Assistant Director of Planning for the City of Amarillo.

This means the landscaping and streetscaping will add to the beautification of downtown and the safety of those on foot.

“There are a few properties that meet the landscape and lighting design standards west of Harrison and this parking lot. The renovation will add value by enhancing walkability, visibility, and safety thanks to the improved lighting,” says Brassfield.

The project is estimated to start in July of 2023 and be completed by October 2023.

