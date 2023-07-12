Looking Ahead To Less Heat

Our hot week is reaching its peak today with highs from 100-105 across the area prompting heat advisories and an Excessive Heat Warning for the Palo Duro Canyon. A few showers in New Mexico will attempt to reach our western locations, but most will dissipate and the majority of our area will remain clear tonight with lows dropping into the low 70s. The upper level high pressure that has baked our area over the past couple of days will start to shift southward tomorrow and this may allow the heat to come down a few degrees with mid to upper 90s more prevalent. We also expect at least a few scattered storms in the area by tomorrow night. Temperatures will decrease further by the weekend to near 90 or even upper 80s and the likelihood of evening storms looks more promising.

